Jaishankar meets all-party squads led by Sanjay Jha, Kanimozhi

NEW DELHI: External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday met two delegations of all party leaders who have returned from a tour to various countries for a diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror bases in Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets members of the all party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha after their visit to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to people aware of the details, the delegations briefed the minister about the meetings that were held between the Indian leaders and their counterparts in various countries. The two delegations led by Sanjay Jha, working president of the JDU and Kanimozhi of the DMK, visited a clutch of countries including Spain, Latvia, Russia, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore.

On the response from the foreign leaders to India’s outreach, Jha said, “In some countries, it was a surprise for them to see leaders of different states and political parties being part of the same delegation. No one questioned the strikes, people agreed that the action that was taken by India and the strikes by the armed forces were in self defence and in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam (on April 22)...”

Jha said the efficiency with which the precision strikes were carried out, without any collateral damage to civilians was also appreciated. “We gave details about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and how it is not limited to India alone. We referred to the capture of Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attack on US soil and how he was captured in Abbottabad (Pakistan)...the state funeral given to the terrorists killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes the vituperative statements made by their army chief Asim Munir to substantiate our claims,” Jha said.

India launched strikes against Pakistan on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 27.

India’s decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance was also discussed during the foreign visits. “India’s position on putting the treaty was explained in detail. The preface of the treaty was that it was based on friendship and cooperation, but for decades we have faced hostility and terror attacks. How can we then proceed with the water sharing agreement,” he said.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who was also part of the delegation led by Jha, told ANI that some general concerns were also conveyed to the Minister, including the lack of reciprocal parliamentary friendship associations in many countries. “In many places, the one-way friendship association is theirs,” he said.

He also said a comprehensive review of the delegation’s feedback will be prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister.