Jaishankar on India-China standoff: ‘Abnormal deployment along LAC’

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday described the deployment of forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as ‘abnormal’, adding that the security of the country should not be disregarded.



"After 1962, Rajiv Gandhi went to China in 1988 in many ways that was the key step towards normalising the ties (with China)...there was a clear understanding that we will discuss our boundary differences but we will maintain peace and tranquillity on the border. And the rest of the relationship will carry on," the minister was quoted by PTI as saying at an event in Kolkata.



"What changed now is what happened in 2020. In 2020, the Chinese, in violation of multiple agreements, brought a large number of forces to our border and they did it at the time when we were under COVID lockdown," Jaishankar said.



ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks on India-China border dispute: ‘We need to urgently address…’



The minister asserted that India responded by counter deployment of force and for fours now, the forces have been deployed ahead of the normal base positions at Galwan. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the security of the nation should not be disregarded(PTI)

"This is a very abnormal deployment along the LAC. Given the tension between the two countries... As Indian citizens, none of us should disregard the security of the country...it is today a challenge", he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There is also an economic challenge, he said, which is due to "neglect of the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors in the previous years. "Why is Indian business buying so much from China... Is it good to be so dependent on some other source?" Jaishankar added.



ALSO READ: ‘Ludicrous’: S Jaishankar on China's repeated claim over Arunachal Pradesh



The relations between India and China are strained since the June 2020 clashes in Galwan valley.



Last week, Jaishankar had said that New Delhi hopes for a resolution of the remaining issues with Beijing. The minister asserted that a return to normal bilateral ties hinges on peace and tranquillity at the border.



“We would hope that there is a resolution of the remaining issues out there. These issues mainly pertain to patrolling rights and patrolling abilities there,” Jaishankar had told PTI.



(With PTI inputs)