PM Modi speaks on India-China border dispute: ‘We need to urgently address prolonged situation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need to urgently address the “prolonged situation” on the disputed India-China border to normalise the bilateral ties between the two countries, according to a report. In an interview with Newsweek magazine, PM Modi underscored that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for the entire region and world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping(MEAIndia)

“It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us,” Modi was quoted as saying.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders,” he said.

Read: ‘Make it harder for India to…’: Congress reacts to Amit Shah's ‘clean chit’ to China on encroachment

On the topic of competing with China, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's economic reforms and positioned the nation as an attractive choice for businesses seeking to diversify their supply chains away from the neighbouring country.

“India, as a democratic polity and global economic growth engine, is a natural choice for those looking to diversify their supply chains,” the prime minister said.

Read: India, China hold fresh round of diplomatic talks with no tangible breakthrough

He pointed out key reforms such as the Goods and Service Tax, corporate tax reduction, bankruptcy code, and labour law reforms, which have significantly improved India's ease of doing business.

“We are striving to make our regulatory framework, our taxation practices as well as our infrastructure at par with global standards,” Modi said.

“We believe that when a country with one-sixth of the world's population adopts global standards in these sectors, it will have a big positive impact on the world,” he added.

Read: PM Modi on what changed in J&K after Article 370 abrogation: ‘People are reaping peace dividend’

He highlighted initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors, including electronics, solar modules, medical devices, and automobiles, to bolster India's manufacturing capabilities.

"Given our strengths, India is now globally considered most suited for manufacturing world-class goods at competitive cost. Apart from producing for the world, the vast Indian domestic market is an added attraction. India is a perfect destination for those who want to set up trusted and resilient supply chains," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is seeking a rare third term in office the country starts voting for seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.