Ashutosh Ranka, CJP team stopped from entering Rajasthan village, allege assault

The incident occurred near Rampura Kanwarpura village, where Ranka and his team planned to visit a government school to assess its infrastructure and facilities.

One of the volunteers suffered a fractured arm in the attack, Ranka said.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and party volunteers were allegedly assaulted by a group of people on Friday while they were on their way to inspect a government school in Jaipur’s Bagru assembly constituency.

How has the Rajasthan government responded to outsider visits to government schools following the CJP's activities?

How has the Rajasthan government responded to outsider visits to government schools following the CJP's activities?

Why did Ashutosh Ranka urge the media not to blame local villagers for the assault incident?

Why did Ashutosh Ranka urge the media not to blame local villagers for the assault incident?

What were the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on Ashutosh Ranka and CJP volunteers in Rajasthan?

What were the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on Ashutosh Ranka and CJP volunteers in Rajasthan?

Speaking to HT, Ranka alleged that the attackers assaulted him and other CJP volunteers.

Fractured arm of volunteer “They attacked us and fractured the arm of one of our volunteers,” he said, alleging that those involved were workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video purportedly showing the incident, a group of people can be seen confronting the CJP team, while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” can be heard.

Also Read: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka alleges Kolkata meet cancelled after venue owners ‘threatened’ by BJP leaders

HT could not independently verify Ranka’s allegation regarding the political affiliation of the attackers.

A reaction from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur, one at Rampura Kanwarpura and the other at Bhatta Wala on Vatika Road.

According to the party, the visits were aimed at assessing the condition of school buildings, the education system and facilities available to students.

Ranka had earlier posted on social media about the condition of the primary school at Rampura Kanwarpura. According to him, the main school building has become unsafe and has been closed after portions of the roof and beams deteriorated. The structure is being supported with iron angles.

Students have consequently been shifted to a shed around 50 metres from the main building, where they are studying under a tin roof, Ranka alleged. He also claimed that animal fodder was lying inside the shed and that bricks had fallen from portions of the structure.

Also Read: Mumbai govt school facing teachers’ crisis, books, sanitary pads shortage: Cockroach Janta Party

According to the CJP, after Ranka announced the visit on social media, a group of people gathered near Rampura village, blocked the main road and stopped vehicles passing through the area. When Ranka and other party workers reached the spot, they were allegedly assaulted.

Following the incident, Ranka accused the state government of attempting to prevent the party from highlighting the condition of government schools.

“Children are being taught in a buffalo shed, and to stop us from exposing this, the BJP is sending its goons,” Ranka alleged in a social media post, describing the situation as “shameful”.

Will continue to visit government schools He said the CJP will continue visiting government schools despite the state education department’s directions regulating the entry of outsiders into school premises.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the incident, alleging that BJP workers were behind the attack on Ranka and other volunteers.

“What the F is happening in Rajasthan????? Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack?” Dipke said in a post on X.