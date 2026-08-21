Centre allows duty-free import of raw sugar to curb surging prices

In another attempt to contain surging sugar prices, the Centre on Thursday allowed 1 million tonnes of raw sugar to be imported duty-free under a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) until October 31. The government’s notification, however, allows only raw sugar to be imported, which must first be refined before it can reach the market as white sugar. The last time India allowed the import of raw sugar was during the 2016-17 season. (Unsplash)

The last time India allowed the import of raw sugar was during the 2016-17 season.

Also read: India allows duty-free imports of 1 million metric tons of raw sugar