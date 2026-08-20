From sugar to additives: The 5-second ingredient check every packaged snack shopper should know
Your packaged snack may not be what it seems. Here’s the 5-second ingredient check you should make before putting them in your cart.
Walk down any supermarket aisle, and you will find snacks making all sorts of promises. High protein, baked, natural, and made with real ingredients, but before you pick up a pack based on what is written on the front, Shoury Gupta, founder and CEO of Patang, advises building a habit to turn it around. The ingredient list can tell you more about a snack than its packaging ever will. And you do not need to spend five minutes decoding it. A five-second scan can tell you quite a lot.
Also read | Turn everyday biscuits into exciting snacks with these 5 quick and easy ideas you can try at home
Check first few ingredients
Start with the first three to five ingredients. “Ingredients are generally listed in descending order by weight, so what appears at the top makes up the largest part of what you are eating,” said Shoury. If you see familiar foods such as nuts, grains, spices or pulses, you have a good starting point. If the list is dominated by refined starches, added sugar or ingredients you would struggle to recognise, it is worth taking a closer look.
Look at the oil
Shoury highlighted that not all packaged snacks are made alike, and the type of fat used matters. A quick glance can tell you whether the snack relies on an oil you are comfortable eating regularly.
Check for added sugar
According to Shoury, sugar can appear under different names, so it helps to scan the ingredient list rather than relying only on the front-of-pack claims.
Check for additives
Finally, look beyond what has been added and consider what the snack actually offers. Is there some fibre? Protein? Nuts, grains, pulses or other naturally nutrient-rich ingredients? A snack should ideally offer something beyond simply filling the gap between meals.
The next time you reach for a packet, spend five seconds looking beyond the front. Read the first few ingredients. Check the oil, look for added sugar, and see what nutritional value the ingredients bring. Because sometimes, the simplest way to make a better snack choice is simply to turn the packet around.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.