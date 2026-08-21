2 MP school teachers transferred after students allege they ended classes early to 'spend time together'

Two teachers of a government middle school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district faced action after students complained of their alleged closeness. An empty classroom of a school. (REUTERS/ Representational Image)

According to an official cited by news agency PTI, a teacher and a guest woman teacher were transferred after students of the school at Beech Bahri village approached the Chhindwara collectorate.

The village is located around 70 km from the district headquarters. The students reached the Chhindwara collectorate during a public hearing to raise their complaint.

They have alleged that the two teachers would end classes early in order to spend time with each other.

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Following the complaint, the district collector ordered an investigation, directing Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner Satyendra Singh Markam look into the matter and carry out the necessary action.

An inquiry committee examined the allegations, said Block Education Officer OP Joshi. Based on the investigation, a decision was taken to remove the teacher and the guest teacher from the school with immediate effect. Further orders were issued to appoint new guest teachers, he said.

The two teachers at the centre of the controversy have been posted to two different schools.

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Both of them have denied the allegations made by students and claimed that they were being framed and defamed on purpose.

The woman teacher alleged that the whole incident was cooked up to push her out as another person had applied for the guest teacher's position and was on the waiting list. She alleged a plot to remove her and facilitate that person's appointment.

This comes as school students across the country have started to organise and hold protests against poor education or other flaws in the system. Several schools have witnessed protests by Gen Alpha as they rise against substandard education, poor amenities in schools and lack of teachers.

The country has witnessed a wave of school protests since the GenZ protests against NEET UG paper leak which led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.