Many UP dists ‘ban’ unauthorised entry and filming in govt schools

LUCKNOW After a series of viral videos of poor quality mid-day meals served to students in some UP government schools, district education officers have issued orders prohibiting the entry of outsiders, including YouTubers, into government-run primary and upper primary schools across the state to ensure smooth functioning of teaching and learning activities. A clip from a video that went viral shows the food being served at Primary School Kotra in Tadiyawan development block of Hardoi. (Sourced)

The directives have coincided with the CJP’s (Cockroach Janata Party) nationwide #SchoolThikKaro (fix the government schools) campaign on social media to improve government schools, as well as student protests over poor school facilities in different parts of UP over the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, students in Unnao district blocked traffic to protest poor quality food and lack of drinking water facilities at their school. On Monday, hundreds of girl students in Lucknow blocked traffic for hours to protest shortage of teachers in their school.

Additional chief secretary (basic and secondary education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma claimed that no government order was issued (to stop entry of outsiders in schools).

He said: “Many decisions are taken by BSAs in their districts depending upon local situations, like for example, closure of schools due to local festivals or extreme weather conditions. All decisions don’t require state government’s approval or consent.”

In contrast, at least six district level education officers recently issued circulars asking all school staff in their districts not to allow outsiders and YouTubers to enter school premises and record videos, which they said would only tarnish the image of government schools.

Farrukhabad’s basic education officer, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, was the first to issue an order barring outsiders from entering schools on April 17. In a circular, he accused “certain individuals or groups of individuals” claiming to be journalists of entering schools unauthorisedly, photographing children in classrooms, attempting to inspect records and demanding information to tarnish the education department’s image.

Singh said if any individual or group claiming to be journalists enters a school, they should first be politely asked to produce their district information officer-issued identity card.

“If these individuals or groups produce their identity cards, provide the information requested, but do not allow photographs of any documents. Do not display any records or provide departmental information,” stated Singh in the circular.

Singh’s counterparts across UP have since issued similar orders. On July 30, Agra basic education officer Rakesh Singh cited instances of outsiders, YouTubers and others entering government schools without authorisation and sharing photos and videos of the institutions and staff on social media, allegedly disrupting teaching, learning and tarnishing the department’s image.

“The government and administration have already designated officers to inspect government schools. They periodically inspect and monitor schools, and based on these findings, they take action to improve school arrangements as per rules,” said Rakesh Singh.

Similar orders have since been issued in Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Ambedkarnagar and Ayodhya.

Ayodhya’s government-run schools barred outsiders, YouTubers and social media personnel from entering their premises without prior permission from the basic education officer or competent authority. The order prohibits photography/videography inside school campuses without approval.

Ayodhya BEO Laal Chand confirmed the government’s order. He said the teachers’ association demanded restrictions on such activities by social media personnel, who enter schools and start filming teachers and students.

This month, the Rajasthan government issued guidelines restricting entry of “outsiders” and prohibiting photography/videography on school premises without prior permission.

This came after CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka joined students protesting the dilapidated condition and lack of drinking water facilities at a government school in Alwar’s Thanagaji.

Reacting to BSAs’ orders, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said: “The recent orders restricting journalists, YouTubers and others from entering government schools in UP are a matter of concern, particularly from the perspective of freedom of press and democratic accountability. While reasonable safeguards are necessary to protect children and prevent disruption of teaching, these orders should not become a blanket restriction on legitimate reporting of the condition of public schools.”

“The government’s priority should be to improve schools, not to prevent people from showing their condition. If there are shortages of teachers, drinking water, proper food, sanitation or infrastructure, the answer is to fix these deficiencies — not to restrict the media from reporting them,” he added.

Defending the BEOs’ decision, state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said: “All government institutions, including schools where children study, have their own set of rules and systems in place. Whether it’s a private or government school, you need to take permission to enter the school premises.”

“This is because schools have their own system to follow, as they are sensitive places where children study. You cannot just walk into a school and access records at random. Every institution has its own rules and procedures. No one is barred from reporting. But you need to obtain permission and no one can enter a classroom taking plea of reporting.”