India, China hold fresh round of diplomatic talks with no tangible breakthrough

Senior Indian and Chinese diplomats held another round of talks in Beijing on the stand-off in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and, with no immediate signs of a breakthrough, agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels. The meeting was co-chaired by the MEA Joint Secretary who led the Indian delegation and the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.(PTI)

“The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve complete disengagement and resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“In the interim, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels and on the need to uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols,” the readout said without giving details.

The Indian delegation for the 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the ministry of external affairs. Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs led the Chinese delegation.

In June 2020, the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region became a focal point of heightened tensions between India and China. The situation escalated when violent clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The clash resulted in casualties on both sides, including fatalities, marking the most serious escalation in the border dispute between the two countries in decades.

The clash prompted both sides to deploy additional troops and military equipment to the region and also triggered diplomatic and military-level talks between the two countries to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation.

India-China ties are currently at their lowest point in six decades, with New Delhi maintaining that the overall relationship cannot be normalised without the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC. Both sides have arrayed more than 50,000 troops each in the Ladakh sector since the standoff began.

Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have tens of thousands of troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre. Problems at Depsang and Demchok are still on the negotiating table.