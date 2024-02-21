No tangible breakthrough in fresh Indian, Chinese military commanders talks

Top Indian and Chinese military commanders have held another round of talks on the stand-off in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), agreeing only on maintaining communications on the way ahead and without any tangible breakthrough in the nearly four-year-old face-off. The Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector. (ANI/File)

The 21st round of talks between Indian and Chinese corps commanders since the start of the stand-off in May 2020 was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on February 19, the external affairs ministry said in a readout on Wednesday.

“The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in the interim,” the readout said without giving details.

The discussions built on previous rounds of talks between the military commanders, “seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas”, the readout added.

The two sides also “shared their perspectives” on this issue in the talks held in a “friendly and cordial atmosphere”.

The last round of talks between the military commanders was held during October 9-10 last year. At that time too, the commanders agreed to continue the military dialogue and maintain peace, but there was no immediate breakthrough.

India-China ties are currently at their lowest point in six decades, with New Delhi maintaining that the overall relationship cannot be normalised without the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC. Both sides have arrayed more than 50,000 troops each in the Ladakh sector since the standoff began.

There has been no forward movement since four rounds of disengagement of frontline troops at Galwan Valley, the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, Gogra, and Hot Springs. The main friction points that remain to be addressed include Depsang and Demchok.

In January, Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande said the situation along the LAC in the Ladakh sector was “stable, yet sensitive”. He said the army’s operational preparedness is high and its deployments “robust and balanced,” adding that ongoing talks through military and diplomatic channels were aimed at resolving outstanding issues along the LAC.

India and China have also held 14 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs since the standoff began, and the last meeting in November ended with no immediate signs of a breakthrough in resolving friction points on the disputed frontier.