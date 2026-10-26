Jamia students reject university’s appeal to end protest, say order on students’ union restoration is ‘ambiguous’

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday rejected an appeal by the university to call off the protests, saying the notice issued to them failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed. They reiterated that their agitation would continue.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia protesting outside university gate on Sunday. ((Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times))

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The rejection comes after Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Mahatab Alam Rizvi arrived at the University around 4:30am to engage in a dialogue with protesting students amid the ongoing agitation demanding the restoration of the students’ union.

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The Registrar arrived with an official notice and shared the order with the students, urging them to call off their protest, claiming that their demands had been met, students said. However, the notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed.

Deep Dive What did Jamia’s order say about holding students’ union elections? The order said elections would be held 15 days after the students’ union constitution is approved. It did not specify when that approval would happen. Why did Jamia students reject the university’s appeal to end the protest? Students said the notice did not clearly confirm the union’s restoration or provide a definite timeline for approving its constitution and holding elections. They also said it did not address their demand for the Proctor’s resignation. Why are Jamia students demanding the restoration of the students’ union? Students say restoration would secure democratic rights and meaningful representation on campus. The union was suspended in 2006 after repeated violent clashes, attacks on teachers and disruptions to classes.

In the order issued on Monday, the university administration said the elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the students’ union constitution.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the Students’ Union of Jamia Millia Islamia,” the order stated, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the Students’ Union of Jamia Millia Islamia,” the order stated, news agency ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the contents of the order.

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The students expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as an unclear and inadequate order, arguing that it did not specify a timeline for the approval of the students’ union constitution or the conduct of elections. The notice also made no mention of the resignation of the Proctor, another demand raised by the protesting students.

Rejecting the administration’s attempt to call off the agitation on the basis of the notice, the students maintained that assurances without concrete decisions and a clear roadmap could not be treated as fulfilment of their demands.

‘Protest will continue’: Students

The protesting students reiterated that their agitation would continue until the administration provided a clear, written commitment addressing their demands, including the restoration of the students’ union and a definite timeline for the electoral process.

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The students maintained that their protest was aimed at securing their democratic rights and ensuring meaningful student representation on campus, rather than accepting vague assurances that left the central issue unresolved.

The agitation, which began on October 12, centered on demands for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the university's Chief Proctor.

The JMI Students' Union was suspended in 2006 following repeated incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and occasional disruptions to classes. Students are now demanding its restoration, with the current protest and hunger strike continuing amid a standoff with the university administration.

University shifts classes online

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The university administration announced on Saturday that all classes would be conducted online with immediate effect until further notice. The decision was accompanied by the closure of the library, canteens and main entry gates, prompting criticism from protesting students.

Students alleged that the move was intended to clear the campus and weaken the ongoing agitation near the Ghalib statue lawns.

(With inputs from Gargi Shukla)