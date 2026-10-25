Jamia protest intensifies over student union demand; 4 students on hunger strike, heavy security outside campus

The agitation, which began on October 12, centres on demands for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the university's Chief Proctor. Protesters have accused the administration of taking action against students participating in the demonstration.

Police personnel have also been making repeated announcements over loudspeakers, asking students to vacate the campus premises and nearby footpaths.

Access to the protest site through Gate No. 7 and nearby gates has been restricted, with students alleging that they are not being allowed to carry food or water inside.

The protest at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in Delhi continued on Sunday, with students demanding the restoration of the students' union and four protesters remaining on hunger strike. Around 200 students were still inside the university campus as security personnel were deployed in large numbers around the premises.

The JMI Students' Union was suspended in 2006 following repeated incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and occasional disruptions to classes. Students are now demanding its restoration, with the current protest and hunger strike continuing amid a standoff with the university administration.

Online classes at Jamia The university administration announced on Saturday that all classes would be conducted online with immediate effect until further notice. The decision was accompanied by the closure of the library, canteens and main entry gates, prompting criticism from protesting students.

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Students alleged that the move was intended to clear the campus and weaken the ongoing agitation near the Ghalib statue lawns.

Student Mohammad Ayan Khan said the administration's decision had raised concerns about students' ability to attend classes and prepare for upcoming examinations.

"I saw that notice, and our friends saw it too, but they did all this on purpose. First of all, they told the students to leave, saying they wouldn't let them inside. The students had just one demand: they were losing out on their studies. If you don't let us inside, how will we handle our upcoming exams?" Khan told news agency ANI.

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He alleged that the decision to move classes online was being used to justify removing students from the campus.

"So they said they were shifting everything online to give themselves a solid excuse to kick the students out, like, 'We moved the classes online, so why are you still hanging around here?' It's a simple matter; they used this trick to get the students out. That's why they've set up all these online classes," he added.

(With inputs from agencies and HT correspondent)