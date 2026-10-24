Demand for students' union, row over ‘slogans’ trigger tensions in Jamia Millia Islamia

As the protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia, demanding restoration of the students' union, entered day 13 on Saturday, the university administration announced its decision to move classes online, citing concerns over students' safety. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia Law Department take out a peaceful 'black coat' march amid heightened security, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (PTI) This came a day after it was alleged that ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans were raised on the campus. The claim was rejected by the students as well as Congress leader Imran Masood who reportedly met the protesters at the campus on Friday. The students of JMI have been protesting over the past few weeks, demanding restoration of their students’ union (JMISU) while calling for the removal of the university’s chief proctor for “cracking down” on protesters. Jamia's student union was dissolved in March 2006.

Deep Dive Why are Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting? Why did Jamia Millia Islamia move classes online during the protests? What has Jamia’s administration done about the demand to restore the students’ union?

The protest began on October 12, following the start of an indefinite hunger strike by five students—Ebin Basil, Mohd Jasim Khan, Rehan Haider, Rehan Pawar and Faizan Ali Khan. Here is a look at some key developments in the JMI protest: AISA alleges assault The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that the Jamia administration began "assaulting students" in the midst of negotiations on Saturday. "The hunger strikers and the protest site are being attacked. This reveals the most brutal face of the Jamia administration," AISA said in a press release, cited by news agency PTI. Jasim Ali Khan, who has been on a hunger strike since the inception of the protest, accused the university administration of launching a “crackdown”. He demanded that suspensions of students be revoked. As reported by HT earlier, several videos surfaced online on Saturday purportedly showing the removal of a protest camp set up by students inside the university campus. The videos also appeared to show students being asked to disperse. “In the morning, dozens of professors, along with the registrar, held talks with us, but the discussions ended without any satisfactory outcome. We made it clear that the protest would continue until our demands were met,” said 22-year-old Ebin Basil, one of the students who has been on a hunger strike since October 12. “On the administration’s directions, security guards removed the tent and they moved the students on hunger strike inside the Faculty of Economics building, and called an ambulance to forcibly detain us. But there are students outside the building who aren’t letting them detain us,” Basil added. Row over alleged posters, graffitis In a post on X on Friday, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared alleged photographs showing graffiti including 'Free Kashmir', 'Free Palestine', 'Free Sharjeel Imam' and 'RSS Go Back' written on the campus walls. The rightwing group said it will not allow the university to become a "hub of anti-India" activities.