Jamia Millia Islamia cancels its 106th Foundation Day celebrations amid protest over students' union

Jamia Millia Islamia has cancelled its 106th Foundation Day celebrations, citing ongoing protests on campus over the demand to restore the students' union.

The celebration, dubbed ‘Talimi Mela’, was scheduled from October 29 to November 1 at the campus in New Delhi to showcase the university’s cultural and educational heritage. (Hindustan Times File)

The celebration, dubbed ‘Talimi Mela’, was scheduled from October 29 to November 1 at the campus in New Delhi to showcase the university’s cultural and educational heritage.

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“The protesting students have not yet agreed to the proposed resolution, and normalcy has not yet been restored on campus. In view of this, and keeping the safety and well-being of our students, guests and participants foremost in mind, it has been decided with deep regret to cancel Talimi Mela 2026, scheduled from 29 October to 1 November 2026,” JMI’s Dean of Students’ Welfare stated this in an internal communication dated October 21, addressed to heads of departments and deans.

Deep Dive Why did Jamia Millia Islamia cancel its 106th Foundation Day celebrations? JMI cancelled Talimi Mela because protests over restoring the students’ union continued, students had not agreed to the proposed resolution, and normalcy had not returned to campus. The university cited the safety and well-being of students, guests and participants. What is JMI’s committee doing about the students’ union? The five-member committee is drafting a constitution for the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union and examining the circumstances of its 2006 dissolution, relevant court rulings and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. It is to submit its draft by December 20, 2026. What are the JMI protesters demanding? They want union elections conducted by a student-constituted election commission, written revocation of disciplinary action linked to the protests, and the removal of the Chief Proctor and Security Adviser. They have also called for medical monitoring, ambulance access and protection from intimidation for students on hunger strike.

The protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union, which was dissolved in 2006, entered its 10th day on October 22, following the start of an indefinite hunger strike by five students—Ebin Basil, Mohd Jasim Khan, Rehan Haider, Rehan Pawar and Faizan Ali Khan—on October 12.

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{{^usCountry}} Since then, a series of demonstrations has been held on the JMI campus. What has happened so far? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, a series of demonstrations has been held on the JMI campus. What has happened so far? {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past ten days, JMI has taken several measures in response to the ongoing campus agitation. The university shut down the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library for a day, citing security concerns. It initially constituted a high-level committee to engage with the protesting students and address their concerns.

On October 21, the university also announced the formation of a five-member committee to draft a constitution for the students’ union, which has been suspended since 2006 amid growing demands for its restoration. Additionally, JMI had suspended three students in connection with the agitation.

However, in a notification issued on October 21, the university said it would review disciplinary action taken against students involved in protests between October 12 and 21.

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Meanwhile, the protesting students issued a statement demanding that JMISU elections be conducted by a student-constituted election commission, that all disciplinary action linked to the ongoing agitation be revoked in writing, and that the Chief Proctor and Security Adviser be removed from their posts.

The protesters also called for regular medical monitoring, access to ambulances, and protection from intimidation for students on hunger strike.

“The students of Jamia will not be intimidated by deadlines or threats. Our protest is peaceful and democratic, and the hunger strike continues,” the statement read.