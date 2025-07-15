3 dead after tempo traveller plunges into gorge in J&K's Doda, rescue ops on

At least three people have been killed after a Tempo Traveller plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Tuesday morning. As per the official statement from union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, three casualities have been confirmed and four others have been injured. A Tempo Traveller veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge(Various users on X)

Taking to X, the Union minister shared the update - “Spoke to DC Doda, Sh Harvinder Singh on receiving the information about a private tempo road accident in the vicinity of Bhart village, about 20 to 25 km from Doda city. 3 casualties reported so far, 4 others critically injured."

“All possible help and medical aid being provided. DC is personally supervising the entire exercise and giving me regular updates,” the minister added further.

A Tempo Traveller veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Ponda on Doda-Barath road on Tuesday, said a police officer.

According to officials, 23 passengers were travelling in the vehicle at the time of accident.

"We don't have exact details with us as we speak. The vehicle has plunged hundreds of feet into a deep gorge. Rescue operations have been launched. The vehicle apparently failed to negotiate a sharp curve," a police officer told HT.

Rescue operations were immediately launched by local police, and volunteers, with authorities rushing to the scene to assist in retrieving the victims and providing emergency medical aid.