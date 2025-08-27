Jammu breaks century-old rain record with 380 mm in 24 hours, close to monthly average

In just a day, Jammu has recorded 380 mm of rain, the highest rainfall ever recorded in the region in a 24-hour period since 1910, when the observatory was established. People look at a bridge across the Tawi River that was damaged in the floods in Jammu on Wednesday(AP)

The last record was 270.4 mm recorded on September 25, 1988. This has also broken the record of 218.4 mm recorded on August 23, 1996.

For comparison, this figure is close to 403.1 mm - Jammu's monthly average for August.

Jammu rains

Parts of Jammu have been ravaged by torrential rains which necessitated the deployment of the Indian Army for rescue operations. The Jammu rains have also led to flooding in parts of neighbouring Punjab.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the low-lying flooded areas of Jammu with rain pounding the region for the fourth day on Wednesday. Doda was among the worst hit districts in Jammu.

Multiple landslides, road blocks left people stranded at several areas across Jammu, where the death toll n the Vaishno Devi landslide went up to 32 on Wednesday, according to officials cited in an earlier HT report.

A landslide struck the Vaishno Devi route in Jammu's Reasi district on Tuesday amid the pounding rainfall.

At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain, the officials said.

The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm on Tuesday, catching people unawares.

Visuals of rivers flowing above danger mark, landslides, blocked roads, collapsing structures and rescue operations have flooded social media. One such visual on Wednesday showed the moment a portion of a road caved near the fourth Tawi bridge in Jammu, trapping a moving SUV.