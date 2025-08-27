Building collapses moments after daring army rescue in rain-hit Punjab | Watch

A building near Madhopur Headworks in rain-hit Punjab's Pathankot district collapsed shortly after the Indian Army evacuated CRPF personnel and some civilians on Wednesday morning. Army said the building on which its helicopter had landed collapsed shortly after the evacuation(X/@adgpi)

The operation, carried out by the Indian Army Aviation, evacuated 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks since Tuesday.

One of the videos shared by the Indian Army showed a chopper nearing the building for evacuation, while the one showed the collapsed structure, which the force said had happened moments after the operation.

“In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts,” Indian Army said.

“Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, #Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety,” a post on army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information X handle read.

The post stated that Army Aviation helicopters were launched at dawn on Wednesday for a rescue mission “that tested nerves, skill and determination.”

“Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots brought their helicopter down on a building that was already on the verge of collapse — a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery. Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety,” the post read.

The torrential rain in parts of Jammu have led to waterlogging in several areas of neighbouring Punjab, including Pathankot, prompting Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday to announce closure of all schools in the state from August 27 to 30.