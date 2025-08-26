Heavy rainfall worsens flood situation in parts of Punjab, schools shut in several districts

Heavy rainfall has triggered a flood crisis in the catchment areas of Punjab, prompting authorities to declare school closure in some districts on Tuesday. Swathes of farmland submerged under floodwater in Kapurthala. (HT)

The situation is particularly alarming in the catchment areas of rivers in the Majha region.

On the Ravi river, which is in full spate, the Dhusi bandh in Ghaniye Ke village, Dera Baba Nanak sub-division, Gurdaspur district, was breached by floodwater. Consequently, hundreds of acres of agricultural land were submerged, damaging the crops.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, due to continuous rainfall in the hilly and plain areas over the past few days, the Ravi, Ujh, Jalaliya, Chakki, and various canals and drains flowing through Pathankot district have been running beyond capacity.

The state government has also set up a central flood control centre in Jalandhar to monitor and coordinate relief and roping in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to aid the district administrations and police in rescue operations.

Schools shut till August 30



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30 in view of the heavy rainfall.

“Heavy rains have been occurring for the past few days, and the meteorological department has forecast that heavy rains will continue for a few more days,” Bhagwant Mann said.

“In view of this, all primary, secondary, and senior secondary government and private schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30,” he added.

BSF carries out rescue mission in Gurdaspur



A special rescue mission was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF)in flood-affected areas of village Diller Pur Kheda in Dinanagar block of Gurdaspur.

The rescue team, supported by an inflatable boat and skilled operators from its Water Wing, rescued about 60 civilians.

Gates of Madhopur Headworks opened



In Pathankot, the gates of Madhopur Headworks barrage were opened on Tuesday.

Transportation over the Madhopur bridge was restricted to prevent any tragedy due to the flood, as a large quantity of water was being released from Ranjit Sagar dam.

After the old road bridge over the Chakki river collapsed, floodwater started eroding the soil beneath the new bridge, which connects Jalandhar to Pathankot and Jammu through the National Highway.

The Pathankot administration had set up two shelter homes at Radha Soami Satsang Beas congregation centre on Dalhousie road and Gurdwara Barath Sahib.