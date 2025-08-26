Several trains, including Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat, cancelled amid heavy rains in Jammu

Amid heavy rains in Jammu, the Northern Railways have cancelled more than 10 train services as a precautionary measure, an official statement said. Several rivers, including Tawi and Chenab, are flowing near or above the danger mark. (PTI Photo)

The trains cancelled include the Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat (22440), Katra-New Delhi Shri Shakti Express (22462), Katra-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Express and Katra-Rishikesh Hemkund Express (14610).

Meanwhile, General Manager of the Northern Railways and Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, are currently in Pathankot with technical teams, and are constantly monitoring the situation.

With heavy downpour continuing in Jammu for the fourth consecutive day, several rivers, including Tawi and Chenab, are flowing near or above the danger mark. This had led to a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere submerging, officials said.

The rains have led to at least four deaths in separate rain-related incidents in Doda, with visuals of flash floods emerging amid reports of a cloudburst, which were denied by the district collector.

Landslides and mudslides also resulted in the closure of multiple key roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The traffic movement on the 250-km highway was also suspended as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning. This followed incidents of shooting of stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.