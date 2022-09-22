Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till Sept 27

JAMMU: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed to traffic for four hours daily till September 27 to undertake repairs in various landslide-prone areas, senior officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the 270km-long highway will be closed from 3am to 7am from Friday morning.

Chief secretary AK Mehta has approved the move to enable the authorities to carry out repairs for the next five days, particularly in the context of incidents of shooting stones.

Mehta told the officers concerned to ensure that the movement of fruit-laden trucks is not disrupted and give them priority over other vehicles.

He also told officers to complete the double laning of stretches between Banihal and Ramban and its subsequent black topping within a period of 10 days.

He also asked officials to look for different scientific methods such as the use of GPS technology and others for better management of traffic and procure road safety gear.

