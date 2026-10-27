Jan Suraaj Party functionary, missing from train, found dead near tracks in Ranchi

A 31-year-old digital communications manager of the Jan Suraaj Party, who had gone missing from a moving train, was found dead near the railway tracks in Ranchi, people familiar with the matter said.
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The deceased, Devpalik Gupta, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), was travelling on the Ranchi-Patna Janshatabdi Express with two friends on Monday afternoon when he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
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His body was spotted along the tracks between Ranchi and Muri Junction on Tuesday afternoon, said senior superintendent of police (Ranchi) Rakesh Ranjan. “A probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death.”
His body has been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for autopsy.
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association mourned his death. Devpalik Gupta was a journalism student of the institute’s 2018-19 batch. “Mr. Gupta was travelling back to Patna from Ranchi by a train with his two friends. His body, which was located near a railway track, has been identified by his brother,” the association said in a post on X.
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Gupta’s colleague Gautam Kumar said that they boarded the train at Ranchi railway station on Monday and it departed around 2.25 pm. About 10 minutes later, Gupta reportedly told his companions that he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat but did not return, Kumar said.
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Gupta’s colleague Gautam Kumar said that they boarded the train at Ranchi railway station on Monday and it departed around 2.25 pm. About 10 minutes later, Gupta reportedly told his companions that he was going to the pantry car to get something to eat but did not return, Kumar said.
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“We then left our berth and went to the pantry car next to our coach, but we did not find him. We checked every coach, but he was nowhere on the train,” he told news agency PTI. When the train stopped at Muri Junction, they lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police, following which a search was started.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Jan Suraaj Party functionary, missing from train, found dead near tracks in Ranchi
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