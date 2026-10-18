‘Jantar Mantar is Everywhere’: Indian diaspora across the world stage anti-CEC protests after massive Delhi demonstrations

As protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continue across India, the Indian diaspora has also taken to the streets in cities around the world, expressing solidarity with demonstrators and raising concerns over democracy, electoral rights, and the right to dissent.

Protestors in London on October 17. (X/@dhruv_rathee)

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Under the call of ‘Jantar Mantar is Everywhere’, solidarity protests and gatherings are being organised across the world by the India diaspora. Protests took place in London and Erlangen (Germany) on October 16 with more joining the next day. On October 17, Indians in Germany (Göttingen, Berlin), Ireland (Dublin), Netherlands (The Hague), Sweden (Gothenburg), Finland (Helsinki), Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal), United States (Austin, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago) and Czech Republic (Prague) took to the streets to demand accountability from the CEC over the alleged irregularities. More demonstrations are being held today in Australia (Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane) and New York City.

‘Inquilab Zindabad ’ - United Kingdom

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Solidarity protest in front of Gandhi Statue, London.

Student Federation of India (SFI) UK and SFI Leeds jointly gave a call for solidarity protest outside the High Commission of India in London on October 16, demanding “electoral integrity and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar”. While the demonstration was in progress, they were reportedly met with a counterprotest. They alleged that some “right-wing thugs” tried to disrupt the protest.

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{{^usCountry}} SFI organised another protest next day, on October 17, in front of Gandhi Statue at Parliament Square in London with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee as a ‘special speaker’. In the visuals shared by the student body and Rathee, over a thousand protestors were seen waving the Indian flag while shouting slogans of azadi and inquilab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SFI organised another protest next day, on October 17, in front of Gandhi Statue at Parliament Square in London with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee as a ‘special speaker’. In the visuals shared by the student body and Rathee, over a thousand protestors were seen waving the Indian flag while shouting slogans of azadi and inquilab. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Har ghar Jantar Mantar’ - Canada

Protestors gathered outside Consulate General of India, Toronto.

Slogans of ‘Har ghar, har ghar, Jantar Mantar; leke rahenge Loktantra (Every home, a Jantar Mantar, we will reclaim our democracy)’ were raised at a solidarity rally outside Consulate General of India in Toronto on October 17. The protestors read the Indian Constitution and recited poet Gorakh Pandey's work ‘Unka dar’ expressing their support for the people of India and their pursuit of “free, fair, and transparent democratic institutions.” In a post on Instagram with pictures of the demonstration, the organisers, Firdaus-é-Inquilab, wrote, “Gyanu, It's done Bro - Resign Now!”

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The group, Indians in Vancouver, organised another solidarity gathering in Vancouver.

According to CBC News, Pablo Khan, who is originally from Mumbai, India, said his brother and sister were detained by police in New Delhi while participating in Saturday’s protests against alleged electoral manipulation. The following day, Khan joined around 50 people in downtown Vancouver in a demonstration of solidarity with protesters in India and in support of the right to peaceful protest amid reports of mass detentions in New Delhi.

'Restore the rolls. Protect the vote. Defend Indian democracy' - Ireland

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Protestors at the Spire in Dublin, Ireland.

The gathering at the Spire in Dublin was organised by South Asia Collective Ireland, a group of “anti fascist, anti casteist, pro human rights group of south asian diaspora”. The protestors sang songs, shared art, recited poetry and “boo-ed hate”.

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In a solidarity statement issued last week, the organisation wrote that the Indian diaspora and allies “stand in resolute solidarity with the millions of students, citizens and youth movements taking to the streets of New Delhi and being unlawfully detained from homes, trains, flights, cars and roads.” They raised their concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, amid allegations of widespread deletions and changes affecting millions of registered voters. The concluded the statement with a call to "Restore the rolls. Protect the vote. Defend Indian democracy.”

Sharing a video on Instagram from the protest site, the organisers alleged that their demonstration on October 17 was disrupted by some Indians, and thanked Garda (Ireland’s Police and Security Service) for their “swift and professional response.”

‘We the people of India’ - Netherlands

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Protestors at a solidarity gathering at The Hague, Netherlands.

Over 150 people gathered together in front of the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands to express their solidarity with the people protesting in India. The protest, organised by Progressive Indians Europe, began with a recitation of the Indian Constitution. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also joined the demonstration.

‘Tu Zinda Hai’ - US

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A solidarity march in Los Angeles, US.

Hindus for Human Rights organised similar gatherings in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and other locations in the US to support the youth movement in India. Sharing a clip from the demonstration, they wrote, "The diaspora stands for democracy!

A solidarity rally at Union Square in New York City is also taking place today with journalists, writers, lawyers and human rights activists as speakers, including Yashica Dutt, a journalist and author known for her memoir Coming Out as Dalit.