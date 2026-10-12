Delhi Police has designated three new sites for holding protests and demonstrations in the national capital – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi – while de-notifying Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.

Security personnel keep a vigil at Jantar Mantar road after a protest call by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI)

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The decision was taken based on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Union home ministry to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

Delhi Police said detailed and revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at the three designated sites would be issued separately.

The three new designated protest sites in Delhi are:

Ramlila Ground Burari Ground CBD Ground, East Delhi

The decision comes at a time when Opposition parties, civil society groups such as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and student organisations including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) are planning protests and marches around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The site has emerged as a focal point for demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with CJP, the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties among those mobilising against him.

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{{^usCountry}} Jantar Mantar has been a focal point of youth-led protests since June this year, with demonstrations spearheaded by the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protests over alleged examination irregularities eventually led to the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jantar Mantar has been a focal point of youth-led protests since June this year, with demonstrations spearheaded by the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protests over alleged examination irregularities eventually led to the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the new designated protest sites in Delhi after Jantar Mantar was de-notified? Delhi Police designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as venues for protests and demonstrations. Why was Jantar Mantar de-notified as a protest venue? A Union home ministry committee examined alternative venues for people to organise protests and demonstrations. Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar based on the committee’s recommendations. What are the rules for holding protests at Delhi’s new designated sites? Delhi Police said detailed, revised standard operating procedures for organising protests at Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground would be issued separately.