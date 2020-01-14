Jawed Ashraf set to be the next envoy to France

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 05:24 IST

The Narendra Modi government has cleared the appointment of Jawed Ashraf, a 1991 batch IFS officer, as the next Ambassador to France. He will succeed Vinay Kwatra, a 1988 batch IFS officer, who has been sent to Nepal as a replacement for superannuated Manjiv Puri. Both the officers have served in Prime Minister’s office in the past.

Top government officials told Hindustan Times that Ashraf, currently Ambassador to Singapore, has been given the assignment to further cement special strategic relations with France, an important ally of India, while Kwatra will have a tough job of handling Kathmandu, which has veered towards Beijing off-late with a Communist regime at the helm of affairs.

Just as Kwatra will have to use his diplomatic acumen to handle Kathmandu, Jawed, an old US strategic hand, is expected to use his skills to take the relationship further with Paris.

With the appointment of Kwatra and Ashraf, the government is soon expected to take a call on who goes to Washington as ambassador to replace Harsh Shringla, who takes over as India’s Foreign Secretary on January 29.

Front-runners for the coveted US post are T S Thirumurthy, Secretary, MEA and Indian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Indian Ambassador to Pakistan Ajay Besaria goes to Canada.