JD (U) not with ally BJP on Triple Talaq, will oppose it in present form

Chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) distanced itself from the BJP-piloted Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha saying “we are opposed to the bill in the present form”. However, the NDA constituent has not made it clear if its 16 MPs will vote against the bill in the lower house.

Reiterating party’s stand on the bill, the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha, JD (U) secretary general KC Tyagi said “we will not support the present bill. It is a delicate matter and efforts should be made to solicit the opinion of all concerned for arriving at a consensus.”

Tyagi said JD (U) president has already written to the Law Commission of India explaining his party’s viewpoint.

JD (U) secretary general and national spokesperson also alleged that the Triple Talaq Bill was never discussed inside the NDA to take alliance partners on board.

JD (U)’s stance doesn’t pose a threat to the passing of the bill in Lok Sabha since the BJP has majority on its own but it will have an impact in the Rajya Sabha- where 6 JD (U) MPs opposition to the bill could make its passing even tougher. The NDA’s current strength - (after the inclusion of 4 TDP MPs on Thursday) of 109 is way short of the half-way mark of 123 in the Upper House - will fall further if the 6 JD (U) MPs decide to either abstain or vote against the Bill.

JD (U) had also opposed the bill passed by the previous Lok Sabha in December last year stating “nothing should be imposed on the minority community (Muslims) without having wide-based consultations.”

Triple Talaq is not the only point of divergence between the allies; Nitish’s party has been at odds with the BJP’s core issues of Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir and Article 370. It has maintained an independent stand on these subjects which do not gel with the line pursued by BJP.

Earlier this month, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the move to abolish Article 370, impose a Uniform Civil Code and construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya should either be settled through mutual dialogue or court ruling.

Among other things, the JD (U)’s decision to not join the Union cabinet frees the party from the burden of collective responsibility (by virtue of being a part of the cabinet) and grants it greater room to take a stance independent of the BJP.

Now, the gaze will shift on the other ally-the LJP-from the state,” admitted a JD (U) leader, unwilling to be named.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 19:01 IST