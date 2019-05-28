Mumbai man booked for triple talaq

The police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly divorcing his wife by saying ‘talaq’ thrice and marrying another woman.

Tabassum Imran Sayed, 34, works as an assistant engineer with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. She married Imran Younus Sayed in May 2005 .

According to Sayed’s complaint, Imran had no permanent job and always asked her for money. Imran demanded money from Sayed to start a business. On Sayed’s refusal, he started living separately since August 2017. However, he kept visiting home.

According to the FIR, Imran got a job in a private company in 2017. “In July 2018, when I was passing by my mother-in-law’s place, Imran abused me in public and said ‘talaq’ thrice and divorced me. The same month, Imran married Shaheen Shaikh,” Sayed said in her complaint.

On Saturday police complaint was lodged against her husband under the ordinance which curtails the practice of instant triple talaq. “His sole intention was to harass me mentally, therefore he said ‘talaq’ to me number of times, but never gave me anything in writing and also didn’t even give me ‘Iddat’ (waiting period),” Sayed told HT. She added, “I had complained to police in January this year but they were not registering the case under the new ordinance. After I followed the matter with them...they finally registered my FIR case . ”

