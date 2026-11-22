Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday said, “Bihar got real freedom from the various ills on November 24, 2005, when Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar and started a new chapter of overall development in the state.”

Jha said Nitish Kumar gave people the real taste of freedom through his good governance. (HT Photo) more less

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Jha said Nitish Kumar gave people the real taste of freedom through his good governance. “The country got freedom in 1947, but Bihar’s freedom from poverty and lack of infrastructure, be it roads, bridges, power or schools, happened after Nitish Kumar became the CM on November 24, 2005,” he said.

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To mark Nitish Kumar’s role as chief minister and honour his contributions to Bihar, the JD-U plans to celebrate Good Governance Day across the state on November 24. Preparations for the celebrations are in full swing, Jha said.

Deep Dive Why is the JD-U celebrating Good Governance Day in Bihar on November 24? The JD-U plans to mark the date Nitish Kumar became Bihar chief minister in 2005 and honour his role in the state’s development and governance. What is Nitish Setu, and which places does it connect? Nitish Setu is a six-lane bridge over the Ganga connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. It is expected to improve regional connectivity and help move agricultural produce and goods. Why has the naming of Nitish Setu drawn criticism? AAP and Congress leaders objected that the bridge was named after Nitish Kumar despite an earlier proposal to name it after Guru Gobind Singh. They said the decision hurt Sikh sentiments.

“November 24, 2005, marks a significant turning point in Bihar’s history. On this day, under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar emerged from a period of lawlessness and decline and began a new journey toward development, trust, and good governance,” said Jha.

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{{^usCountry}} “It will encapsulate Bihar’s journey of change, development, and a new identity, which gave the state a new direction under Nitish Kumar, whose invaluable contribution through a string of development initiatives and the shaping of a modern Bihar is undisputed,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It will encapsulate Bihar’s journey of change, development, and a new identity, which gave the state a new direction under Nitish Kumar, whose invaluable contribution through a string of development initiatives and the shaping of a modern Bihar is undisputed,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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On Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s attack that the Centre had provided no financial assistance for Nitish Setu and that the Prime Minister had come only to inaugurate it for the second time, Jha said the RJD leader should speak about his party’s contributions during the 15 years it was in power.

“Why could they never feel the need for a bridge in 15 years? The bridge is a brainchild of Nitish Kumar. He conceived the idea and made it possible at a time when even visualising a bridge of this magnitude was a big thing. Today, the bridge is a reality. Nitish Kumar remained the CM for two decades. This is Nitish Kumar’s work. He is known for a chain of roads and bridges in Bihar. What the situation was prior to him is no secret,” he added.

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Jha said the RJD should not try to dictate what the name should be. “It is the prerogative of the government. The name ‘Nitish Setu’ has touched the hearts of all Biharis, as his work has touched the lives of all, irrespective of caste and creed. He got the most difficult state to handle and transformed it with his governance style and right intent, and Good Governance Day will cherish that legacy,” he added.