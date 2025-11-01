Jewar airport inches closer to operations as calibration flight lands | Watch

This calibration aircraft landing, a crucial test which is conducted before any new airport becomes operational, verifies the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems, said a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The moment when the calibration aircraft touched down at the Jewar airport, a key step before the airport becomes fully operational, was captured on camera. The video of the landing soon went viral on social media.

A calibration flight of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed at the upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar, officials said on Friday.

"The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance," the statement read.

Jewar BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh expressed pride over the achievement, saying the successful landing signalled that the project was now close to welcoming its first passengers.

"Today is a historic day for Jewar, as the calibration flight landed at Noida International Airport. Just a few days ago, the Chief Minister visited and urged all officials to move forward with the airport's construction. After the calibration flight landed today, there are no longer any obstacles preventing it from receiving flight permission. I am hopeful that the public will soon be able to board aeroplanes from here," Singh said.

What is a calibration flight? A calibration flight is a specialised test operation designed to ensure that the airport's Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and air navigation equipment function in accordance with international safety standards, officials stated.

During the exercise, specially equipped aircraft fly at varying altitudes and angles to assess the strength, stability, and precision of signals transmitted by ground systems. The process involves flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) specialists working in coordination, the statement said.

"AAI's calibration aircraft are fitted with advanced measurement instruments that capture real-time data during the flight. This data is meticulously analysed to identify and correct any technical deviations, ensuring the highest level of system accuracy," it said.

Jewar Airport to be inaugurated soon The Noida International Airport is expected to become one of India's largest airports and a major aviation hub for the Delhi-NCR region upon its operationalisation.

The date of the inauguration, however, has not been announced.

In the first phase, the airport will cover approximately 1,334 hectares of land, featuring one runway, one terminal building, and a passenger capacity of 12 million annually, according to officials.