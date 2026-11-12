Jewellery worth 12 crore stolen from Madhya Pradesh showroom, thieves break in through wall: Police

Jewellery worth nearly ₹12 crore was stolen from a showroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni after thieves broke through a wall and forced open the safe and display counters in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
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According to police officers, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the staff reached the showroom and found the safe and display counters broken open.
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Showroom owner Mohan Bajaj said that jewellery worth ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore was kept in the showroom. He said around ₹12 crore worth of jewellery was missing. Police, however, said that the exact value of the stolen jewellery will be clear after audit of the records.
Katni superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Vishwakarma inspected the showroom and said preliminary investigation suggested the theft took place between 4 am and 7 am on November 12. The thieves made a hole in the wall to enter the showroom, indicating the crime was well-planned, he said.
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“The thieves targeted the safe and the display counters. They appear to have studied the layout of the showroom in advance,” he added.
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“The thieves targeted the safe and the display counters. They appear to have studied the layout of the showroom in advance,” he added.
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Police have seized the footage from the CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom. Recordings from cameras installed on nearby roads, in markets and at other key locations are also being examined to trace how the thieves arrived and the direction in which they escaped.
A forensic team and fingerprint experts have collected evidence from the spot, including samples from the broken wall, safe and counters.
Police have formed several teams to investigate the case. Jewellery records kept in the showroom are being thoroughly examined to find out the exact stock and the value of the missing items.
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No arrests have been made so far, but police claim they have obtained some important leads.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Jewellery worth ₹12 crore stolen from Madhya Pradesh showroom, thieves break in through wall: Police
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