Jhansi hospital fire: 10 newborn babies killed, over 35 rescued; CM Yogi orders probe. What happened? | Key updates

At least 10 newborn babies died due to burns and suffocation in a devastating fire in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi late on Friday night. Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who reached Jhansi on Saturday morning, said a total of 49 children were in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who reached Jhansi on Saturday morning, said a total of 49 children were in the ward, which has a capacity of only 18 beds.

While the bodies of seven children have been identified, three remain unidentified, he said. Efforts are underway to establish their identities and reach their family members, Brijesh Pathak added.

Pathak said 17 other children injured in the fire are currently receiving treatment in the emergency wing of the medical college and various private hospitals, with seven of them admitted to private facilities.

Additional director general of police (Kanpur Zone) Alok Singh earlier said 47 infants were admitted to the ward at the time of the incident, adding 10 newborn babies died and 37 were rescued.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Jhansi divisional commissioner and deputy inspector general of police Jhansi to investigate the incident. The officials have been asked to submit the report within 12 hours.

"The death of children in an accident that took place in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. District administration and concerned officials have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing," he posted in Hindi on X.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Jhansi hospital fire: 10 updates

The cause of fire: The fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi is said to have been caused due to an electrical short-circuit, filling the entire ward with thick smoke. District magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar told reporters that the fire broke out around 10.45pm in the NICU possibly due to an electrical short circuit. The ward, being an oxygen-rich environment, quickly became a tinderbox, as oxygen is highly inflammable. As a result, the fire spread within seconds, the deputy chief minister said. Fire engines rushed to the scene, and the army was also called in to assist with the firefighting efforts. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire. What eyewitnesses said: Eyewitnesses reported that smoke was first noticed coming from the NICU at around 10:45pm. Panic ensued as people in the vicinity raised alarms. Before anyone could react, flames engulfed the ward. Despite efforts to evacuate the babies, the thick smoke and flames blocking the door made it impossible to rescue them in time. Firefighters were able to reach the scene shortly after and managed to rescue the other infants. According to the latest reports, 37 newborn babies were rescued from the ward, while frantic relatives gathered at the hospital, pleading for information about their children. What about injured babies? Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jhansi Sudha Singh earlier on Saturday said another 16 children who suffered injuries in the episode were undergoing treatment. There were over 50 children admitted to the NICU when the incident took place, reported PTI. All the doctors are available for them, along with adequate medical facilities, she said. A couple hailing from nearby Mahoba district grieved the demise of their newborn child. The mother told reporters that the child was born on November 13 at 8am. “My child has been killed in fire,” PTI quoted the inconsolable mother as saying. Videos surface: Purported visuals from the Jhansi medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers being evacuated, even as several police personnel aided rescue and relief measures. “The medical college has informed that 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident. 10 of them have died, 16 are undergoing treatment while verification for others is ongoing,” PTI quoted the SSP as saying. Rescue operation completed: The rescue operation in the NICU has been completed, she said around 1am. About Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi: The state-run medical college started services in 1968 and is one of the largest government hospitals in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from Haidar Naqvi and PTI)