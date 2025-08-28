Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution to propose Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to send a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna for veteran tribal leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren. JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4, at the age of 81, while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.(PTI)

The resolution, moved by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, was passed by voice vote.

Moving the resolution, Birua said Soren dedicated his whole life to protect the rights, honour and self-respect of tribals, farmers, labourers and the oppressed and waged a war for the creation of a separate state.

"His contribution holds historical significance in achieving social justice and democratic values. He was not just a political leader but a visionary. Through his tireless struggle and effort, we got a new state and a new identity. Conferring the highest national civilian honour to such a leader would be a true tribute to him," Birua said.

He added, "In accordance with the spirit of the ruling and the opposition, I move a resolution that this House request the government of India to confer Bharat Ratna on Dishom Guru Shibu Soren."

Leader of the opposition Babulal Marandi said his party (BJP) supported the decision.

"Since we are taking a historic decision, I would like to add two more names — Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda and Binod Bihari Mahto, who were pioneers of the Jharkhand movement, in the resolution," Marandi added.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics.

His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand), Soren was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and patriarch of JMM, who was considered one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

His political life was defined by continuous advocacy for the rights of tribals.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist AK Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto in Dhanbad.

He was elected several times to the Lower House from Dumka. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020.

As a key figure in the UPA government, he served as Union Coal Minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004; November 27, 2004 to March 2, 2005; and January 29 to November 2006.