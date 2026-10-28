Jharkhand assembly to hold special session in Nov, SIR among issues to be deliberated
Jharkhand assembly will hold a special session on Nov. 25-26 to debate electoral roll revision and the amended minerals law.
The Jharkhand assembly will hold a two-day special session on November 25 and 26 to deliberate over contentious issues, including the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act passed this year. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired on Tuesday.
The development comes amid nationwide protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and scrapping of SIR over alleged irregularities in the process.
The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is organising a rally as part of the protests in Delhi on November 1.
Soren called SIR a big issue and added that there are also concerns about the amended minerals law and other topics. “Hence, we decided to convene a short session to deliberate and take a decision in the assembly.”
Jharkhand’s Soren-led INDIA bloc government has also been opposing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, which took away the rights of the states to levy cess on mined land.
The Jharkhand government had set a target of ₹14,000 crore cess revenue in the financial year 2026-27. It is planning to move a court challenging the amended law.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishal Kant
Stationed in Ranchi, Vishal is heading the Jharkhand Bureau of Hindustan Times since November 2017. Besides leading the reporting team, Vishal tracks and writes on developments related to the state politics, economy and policy matters in Jharkhand. Prior to his current assignment, Vishal used to work in New Delhi after graduating from the University of Delhi. Vishal joined HT in the rank of Assistant Editor in August 2015 and was part of the Delhi Metro Bureau, covering a host of issues in the City-state including politics, policy---especially those related to urban traffic & transport infrastructure and railways. A native of Palamu district in Jharkhand, Vishal started his two-decade long career in the mainstream media in 2006. During this period, he has has worked in different capacity with a number of national media houses including the Financial Chronicle, India Today, Deccan Herald and The Hindu, before moving to the Hindustan Times. He holds the experience of having worked in three major mediums of mass communication--Print, Electronic and Digital. He is a proud father of two daughters.Read More