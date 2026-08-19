Jharkhand govt cancels 22 exams based on probe findings as protests continue

The state government has cancelled 22 examinations based on findings of the ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.

On Monday, chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of over half a dozen exams. (PTI)

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The state’s personnel department late on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard following a special Cabinet meeting on Monday, postponing six examinations and bringing 17 others conducted since 2014 under the scope of investigation.

The decision came amid ongoing student protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams. Over 2,600 people who have joined the service are also set to lose their jobs, people aware of the development said.

Deep Dive What exams were cancelled by the Jharkhand government amid the ongoing protests? The Jharkhand government cancelled a total of 44 recruitment examinations, including the JSSC and JPSC tests, due to alleged irregularities. Notable cancellations include exams for positions such as drug inspectors, assistant professors, and civil judges. Why did the Jharkhand government decide to cancel these recruitment exams? The exam cancellations were a response to ongoing student protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, as highlighted by an investigation conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). How will the Jharkhand government reform the examination process following the cancellations? The government plans to form a committee to recommend reforms for the JPSC and JSSC examinations and will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities. They aim to enhance transparency and prevent future irregularities.

“...1950 recruits were inducted after the JSSC-CGL [Combined Graduate Level] exam. Hundreds joined after the civil services exam...forest range officers, child development officers and food supply officers. Most of them are in the probationary stage of their jobs. They are set to lose their jobs unless they approach the court and get a stay against the decision,” an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The protest against the alleged irregularities continued, with protesters pressing for a federal probe. The state government on Monday cancelled recruitment tests conducted by the private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protest against the alleged irregularities continued, with protesters pressing for a federal probe. The state government on Monday cancelled recruitment tests conducted by the private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). {{/usCountry}}

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Chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC and over half a dozen exams, conceding to a key demand of the protesters even as this triggered a separate protest. Hundreds of candidates who cleared the now-cancelled JSSC-Combined Graduate Level Exam (JSSC-CGL) gathered at the state secretariat questioning the government’s decision.

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The major exams TDPL conducted and have been cancelled include one for non-teaching posts in universities and the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam 2025 (regular and backlog). Most of these exams are at different stages of the recruitment process.