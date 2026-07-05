Jharkhand to present AI and digital governance roadmap at national consultation

Jharkhand is set to present its vision for Artificial Intelligence, digital governance and technology-led growth at the National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026 scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 8 and 9. Organised by the Department of Information Technology & e-Governance, Government of Jharkhand, the event will bring together policymakers, technology companies, industry leaders and domain experts to deliberate on the future of AI-driven governance and digital transformation in India. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI)

CM Soren to showcase state's technology vision in New Delhi Chief Minister Hemant Soren will address the inaugural session and present the state's roadmap for building a digitally empowered, citizen-centric and technology-driven governance model. The consultation is expected to position Jharkhand as an emerging player in the field of Artificial Intelligence and digital public infrastructure.

The state government plans to showcase AI not merely as a technological innovation but as a governance tool capable of improving public service delivery, transparency and administrative efficiency. Nearly 100 leading technology and IT companies from India and abroad are expected to participate in the discussions along with senior government officials.

According to officials, Jharkhand aims to strengthen its position as a future-ready digital economy by creating partnerships with technology firms, investors and academic institutions. The consultation is also expected to help the state attract investments in the IT and IT-enabled services sector.

Senior officials including the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner and Secretary of Information Technology & e-Governance will participate in the inaugural session alongside representatives of major technology companies.

Ranchi IT Park and draft AI policy to take centre stage One of the major highlights of the consultation will be the presentation of Ranchi IT Park as a strategic investment destination. Spread across nearly 100.97 acres of litigation-free government land in Ranchi's Core Capital Area, the proposed IT Park is being projected as a key hub for future IT and ITeS investments in eastern India.

The government will highlight the project's strategic location near IIM Ranchi and Birsa Munda Airport along with Jharkhand's growing talent base. Officials said more than 20,000 IT graduates enter the workforce in the state every year, providing a strong human resource advantage for technology companies.

The state will also present the incentives available under the Jharkhand IT Policy 2023, including 50 per cent capital investment reimbursement, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption and 100 per cent electricity duty waiver.

Another major focus area during the consultation will be the Draft AI Policy 2026, which will be placed before stakeholders for discussions and suggestions. The proposed policy framework for 2026-2031 seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem for responsible and scalable adoption of Artificial Intelligence across government departments.

The draft policy proposes the formation of a State AI Mission under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, with JAP-IT serving as the nodal agency. It also includes plans for creating a Jharkhand AI Cloud interoperable with the Government of India's IndiaAI ecosystem.

The state government is planning to use AI applications across sectors such as governance, agriculture and rural livelihoods, healthcare and mineral resource administration. Officials said the strategy aligns with the Centre's vision of “AI for All”.

The consultation will also showcase the proposed Chief Minister's Data Intelligence Platform (CM-DIP), an AI-assisted system aimed at integrating departmental data for real-time monitoring and evidence-based decision-making. The platform is expected to support multilingual citizen interaction through WhatsApp and Panchayat Bhavan digital kiosks, backed by an Integrated Control and Command Centre.

Through the consultation, Jharkhand hopes to establish itself as a major destination for digital innovation, AI-enabled governance and technology investments in the coming years.