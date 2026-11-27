The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the leading partner in Jharkhand's INDIA bloc government, has said it would decide whether to support or oppose a bill on delimitation after it is tabled in Parliament.

JMM leader Kalpana Soren. (HT file photo)

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The move signals that the Congress ally could be keeping its options open ahead of a four-day special sitting of Parliament, which has sparked speculation over the Centre's push for delimitation and women's quota.

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"How can we say what they are coming up with? They have not shared it with any party. It has not been discussed in any open forum. We will decide once we come across it," Vijay Hansdak, JMM's three-term Lok Sabha MP, told Hindustan Times.

Deep Dive What is the JMM’s position on the proposed delimitation bill? The JMM says it will decide whether to support or oppose the bill after it is tabled and the party has seen its provisions. Its decision will depend on whether the proposal benefits Jharkhand. Why is delimitation linked to the women’s reservation bill? The 2023 women’s reservation law ties the quota taking effect to a delimitation based on a Census conducted after the law came into force. The government’s earlier proposal sought to use the latest available Census data, effectively the 2011 Census, to enable the quota by the 2029 election. How could delimitation change states’ representation in the Lok Sabha? Delimitation determines each state’s number of Lok Sabha seats and the boundaries of its constituencies. Opponents have raised concerns that allocating seats by population could reduce southern states’ share; a proportional increase for every state has been discussed, but the bill’s final provisions are not yet known.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which failed to get the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha during the extended budget session earlier this year, sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls.

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{{^usCountry}} After it faltered in the Lok Sabha, the government withdrew two other linked bills. One mandated delimitation on the basis of the latest available census, effectively the 2011 one. The other implemented the changes in Union Territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After it faltered in the Lok Sabha, the government withdrew two other linked bills. One mandated delimitation on the basis of the latest available census, effectively the 2011 one. The other implemented the changes in Union Territories. {{/usCountry}}

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In effect, the three bills were aimed at delinking the women's quota from the next census and tying it instead to a delimitation based on the 2011 census. The amendment needed two-thirds of members present and voting, while the other two needed a simple majority.

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To achieve two-thirds majority, the government would have to bank on neutral parties and fence-sitters, as it does not have the required numbers on its own. In the event of a Parliament re-test, every vote and every absence counts.

The JMM has three members in each House of Parliament.

Hansdak, who represents Rajmahal (a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha), underlined that their support or opposition to the delimitation bill would be based on whether it benefits the state.

"We have already supported the women's quota bill. They could have given women reservation in Parliament even in the present form. Delimitation is not required for that. They have been trying every trick to push their agenda," Hansdak said, taking a dig at the government.

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"That is why we are not taking a view yet because we don't know what they are proposing. Our party leaders will discuss and decide accordingly," he added.