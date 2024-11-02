J&K: 3 killed, 4 critically injured as Eeco van falls into gorge in Reasi district

At least three persons, including a 10-month old baby, were killed and four others sustained critical injuries when an Eeco van skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Chassana area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. An Eeco van skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Chassana area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (For representational purpose only)

The accident took place at Chamalu Morh near Chassana and the victims are believed to belong to the same family, police said. The private car was headed for Chassana from Reasi when its driver lost its control, they said, adding local volunteers found three of the occupants dead on the spot.

Three critically injured persons were rushed to hospital, officials added.

The incident comes days days four people were killed and as many were injured in two separate road accidents in Ramban and Reasi districts on Wednesday.

A cab bearing a Punjab registration number plunged into a deep gorge near Magarkoot along Jammu-Srinagar in Ramban district around 7 am, killing the driver and a female passenger on the spot.

They said four other passengers – Neha (35), Aman (36), Manisha (40) and Megna (35), all residents of Maharashtra – were critically injured in the accident and were evacuated by rescuers comprising of police and local volunteers.

The group was apparently visiting Kashmir on a holiday, they said.

In another accident, the officials said two non-local labourers were killed when a dumper fell into a gorge at Gulabpura in the Chassana area of Reasi district around 4.30 am.

The dumper was coming from Bakori towards Sungri and both of its occupants, Surinder Singh (42) of Punjab and Munna Kumar (26) of Bihar, died on the spot, they said. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and shifted to a hospital for postmortem.