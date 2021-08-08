J&K admin relaxes curbs on gatherings for Independence Day celebrations

The Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Sunday announced temporary relaxations in the number of people to be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings on the occasion of Independence Day. According to an order signed by state chief secretary and SEC chairman Arun Kumar Mehta, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted to attend gatherings now. "However, this sealing will be temporarily relaxed on August 15 on account of Independence Day celebrations, subject to Covid-appropriate behaviour," the order stated.

The SEC has decided to continue with various pandemic containment measures like night curfew and closure of educational institutions across the Union territory till further orders. The night curfew will be enforced in the UT everyday from 8pm to 7am. “There is a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts in view of the uneven trend in the daily cases,” the order read.

The SEC further asked deputy commissioners to focus on Covid positivity rates, testing for coronavirus, tracking and treating of infected individuals in the medical blocks under their jurisdictions, with a renewed focus on panchayat-level mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones in case an unusual spike in cases is noticed. “The three 'T' protocols of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, need to be strengthened in these blocks. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on a best effort basis, to 70 percent or more, excluding travellers,” the order said.

The deputy commissioners were directed to pay attention to implementing strict virus-control measures in closed spaces like offices, markets, malls, community halls in case the positivity rate pushes past 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, district magistrates were asked to ensure compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour by constituting joint teams of police and executive magistrates for enforcement of established norms. Those who fail to abide by the norms should be firmly dealt with, the order said.