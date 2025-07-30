J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans plunges into River Sindh, rescue efforts on
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 11:21 am IST
A bus carrying Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans fell down from the Kullan bridge into the River Sindh in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF sub-component Gund at Kullan have launched a joint search and rescue operation.
SDRF also shared a video of the incident showing rescue personnel attempting to pull out the bus.
More details are awaited.
