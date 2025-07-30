J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans plunges into River Sindh, rescue efforts on

A bus carrying Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans fell down from the Kullan bridge into the River Sindh in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans falls into river(PTI)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal and SDRF sub-component Gund at Kullan have launched a joint search and rescue operation.

SDRF also shared a video of the incident showing rescue personnel attempting to pull out the bus.

More details are awaited.