Home / India News / J&K: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Shopian encounter
india news

J&K: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Shopian encounter

As per police officials cited by news agencies, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the joint security forces, who hit back with retaliatory gunfire.
Security personnel in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Security personnel in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo / ANI)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with a joint team of police and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the police said. The security forces had launched a search-and-cordon operation earlier in the day in the Dragad area of Shopian, after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Adil Wani, who was active since the July of 2020 and was involved in the killing of a poor labourer at Litter in Pulwama. 

As per police officials cited by news agencies, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and security forces, who hit back with retaliatory gunfire. In the ensuing operation, the two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

However, the identity and group affiliation of the other slain terrorist has still not been ascertained, police officials said, adding that an investigation is underway in this regard.

Last week, joint security forces had trapped top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey during a similar encounter in the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khandey is among the top militants who the security forces were targeting since a hitlist was released by the police in August this year. He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, inspector-general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

A total of 15 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters conducted by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police. After the killings of civilians, a number of terrorists had run away to south Kashmir, as per officials.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir cops shopian clash shopian gunfight shopian encounter terrorist war against terrorism + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out