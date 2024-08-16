‘J&K still waiting for full statehood’: Congress after EC announces poll schedule

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the assembly poll schedule for Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Friday alleged that the recent moves by the central government have only increased the powers of the Lieutenant Governor, reducing the powers of a duly elected state government to a “mockery.” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (PTI file)

“For the past five years, the Indian National Congress has been consistently demanding the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the holding of assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir is still waiting for full statehood,” said Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier the poll-panel announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections will be held in three phases, beginning September 18, with results to be declared on October 4.

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

“Recent actions by the central government have further increased the powers of the Lieutenant Governor, effectively reducing the powers of a duly elected state government to a mockery,” Ramesh added.

Additional powers granted to LG

Last month, the Centre granted additional powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, including decision-making authority over the police, officers from all-India services like the IAS and IPS, and the power to sanction prosecutions in various cases.

These powers were granted to the LG through amendments to the rules under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This act facilitated the division of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while also abrogating Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke its alliance with Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) forcing Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.

The state was headed by then Governor Satya Pal Malik, who dissolved the J&K Legislative Assembly on November 28, 2018, soon after Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form the government with the support of Congress and National Conference (NC).

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014, and these upcoming elections will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

With PTI inputs