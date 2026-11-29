Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting where Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MPs discussed various aspects of the proposed Delimitation Bill. Following the meeting, the party indicated conditional support, saying it may vote in favour if the seat expansion is accompanied by a proportional increase in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Meanwhile, JMM central vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Baijnath Ram left for New Delhi to participate in the parliamentary proceedings. (ANI/ Representational) more less

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“JMM may vote in favour of the bill if the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) increases proportionally in relation to the total expansion of seats under the new delimitation. The JMM has no objection to an overall increase in the number of constituencies, provided the interests and due representation of all sections—particularly tribal and Dalit communities—are fully safeguarded,” a JMM insider said.

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“However, party leaders have also issued a clear warning that if there is any arbitrariness in the redrawing of constituencies, or if the move adversely impacts the interests of Jharkhand’s tribal population, the JMM will strongly oppose the bill in Parliament,” the insider added.

Deep Dive What conditions has JMM set for supporting the Delimitation Bill? JMM may support the bill if seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes rise proportionally with the overall expansion of constituencies. It also wants tribal and Dalit representation protected. Has JMM officially decided whether it will vote for the Delimitation Bill? No. JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said the party had not taken an official position. The conditional-support remarks were attributed to a party insider. Why might JMM oppose the Delimitation Bill? JMM leaders warned they would oppose it if constituency boundaries are redrawn arbitrarily or if the changes harm the interests of Jharkhand’s tribal population.

However, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey told HT that the party has yet to take any official stand on the matter. “I cannot comment on any party insider’s personal opinion. I will let you know once the party takes any official decision on the matter,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, JMM central vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Baijnath Ram left for New Delhi to participate in the parliamentary proceedings that start from November 30, where the government is set to introduce the Delimitation Bill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, JMM central vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Baijnath Ram left for New Delhi to participate in the parliamentary proceedings that start from November 30, where the government is set to introduce the Delimitation Bill. {{/usCountry}}

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In April, the government introduced the 131st Constitution Amendment bill and two other linked legislation to operationalise women’s reservation and implement delimitation. But the bill failed to garner the required majority in the face of united Opposition. It was the first time a Constitution amendment bill failed to get the required strength in the Lok Sabha since 2011, when a bill to give the Lokpal constitutional status was defeated.

But since then, unprecedented churn in the Opposition ranks – rebellion within the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – as well as willingness from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have indicated that the NDA might be more successful this time.

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Under the new constitutional amendment bill, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha will rise to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories (it is 530 and 20 now, respectively), while the maximum strength of state legislative assemblies will increase to 650.

The proposed 50% expansion will apply to the existing allocation of seats in each state and Union Territory, thereby preserving their relative share in the Lok Sabha rather than redistributing representation according to population differences. In application, the number is likely to be between 816 and 824 for the Lok Sabha depending on how half-seats are rounded up.