'Jungle raj' going on in West Bengal, says Sarbananda Sonowal; TMC hits back

Alleging that a "jungle raj" is going on in West Bengal, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the law and order has "deteriorated" during the TMC rule in the state. Union minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.(ANI)

Sonowal's statement follows the recent uproar surrounding the assault on three Enforcement Directorate officials during a raid at the residence of a TMC leader implicated in a ration distribution scam.

"Jungle raj is going on in West Bengal. There is a completely lawless situation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving towards the path of development and growth, but in Bengal under the TMC regime, it is just moving backwards," Sonowal said on the sidelines of a programme in the city.

The TMC responded to the union minister's comments, urging him to address the "worsening" law and order situation in BJP-ruled states.

"The law and order situation in Bengal is much better than other states of the country. Kolkata on several occasions has been adjudged the country's safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Last Friday, three ED officers were injured, and several of their vehicles were vandalised when hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh attacked them.

The assault occurred during the ED team's raid on Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with alleged irregularities in the ration distribution system.