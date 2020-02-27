e-paper
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre

The Centre on Tuesday evening transferred Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Feb 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Centre on Tuesday evening transferred Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The notification, issued on late Tuesday evening, stated that Justice Muralidhar will now assume charge as a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Earlier on February 19, when Supreme Court Collegium had announced the decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar, the Delhi High Court Bar Association had expressed shock and said that lawyers will abstain from work the day after as a mark of protest.

The bar association, in a resolution, had said that it “unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, the Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns the said transfers.”

Justice Muralidhar began his law practice in Chennai in September, 1984 and in 1987, shifted to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

He was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and was its member for two terms.

His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by dams on the Narmada river.

