e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims

At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims

In urgent midnight hearing, Delhi High Court asks police to give emergency treatment to people at Al Hind hospital

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 02:58 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Mustafabad area of East Delhi.
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Mustafabad area of East Delhi.(PTI)
         

In urgent midnight hearing, Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked police to give emergency treatment to injured people stuck in north east Delhi’s Al Hind hospital.

The hearing, held at 12:30 am at the residence of Delhi HC judge Justice S Muralidhar, was attended by joint commissioner Alok Kumar and DCP (crime) Rajesh Deo.

The matter was taken up on a call by advocate Suroor Mander, who said that several injured people at the Al Hind Hospital in the New Mustafabad area, were unable to be moved to the GTB hospital.

Through her petition, Mander sought safe passage of ambulance both to the Al Hind Hospital and from the hospital for the injured victims.

At the hearing, Suroor made the judge speak to Dr Anwar from the Al Hind Hospital on speaker phone. The doctor informed the judges that at the hospital, there are two dead and around 22 injured at the hospital, who were in need of assistance from Delhi police since 4 pm on Tuesday evening but no such help was made available.

The rioters, Anwar said, were not allowing the ambulance to pass and since the situation is tense, he wanted that the police comes and helps in the safe shifting of the patients from Al Hind hospital to GTB hospital

tags
top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news