At midnight hearing, HC tells cops to ensure emergency treatment for Delhi violence victims

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 02:58 IST

In urgent midnight hearing, Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked police to give emergency treatment to injured people stuck in north east Delhi’s Al Hind hospital.

The hearing, held at 12:30 am at the residence of Delhi HC judge Justice S Muralidhar, was attended by joint commissioner Alok Kumar and DCP (crime) Rajesh Deo.

The matter was taken up on a call by advocate Suroor Mander, who said that several injured people at the Al Hind Hospital in the New Mustafabad area, were unable to be moved to the GTB hospital.

Through her petition, Mander sought safe passage of ambulance both to the Al Hind Hospital and from the hospital for the injured victims.

At the hearing, Suroor made the judge speak to Dr Anwar from the Al Hind Hospital on speaker phone. The doctor informed the judges that at the hospital, there are two dead and around 22 injured at the hospital, who were in need of assistance from Delhi police since 4 pm on Tuesday evening but no such help was made available.

The rioters, Anwar said, were not allowing the ambulance to pass and since the situation is tense, he wanted that the police comes and helps in the safe shifting of the patients from Al Hind hospital to GTB hospital