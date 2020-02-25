e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi

In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi

The intervention by NSA came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 02:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After taking stock of the situation till late midnight, Doval left office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur.
After taking stock of the situation till late midnight, Doval left office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur. (File photo)
         

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik visited the office of North-east DCP Ved Prakash Surya in Seelampur for a meeting late on Tuesday night. Around midnight, Doval left for riot-hit areas to review the situation, according to officials who asked not to be named.

Doval, accompanied by Patnaik and other senior officials visited Maujpur, Jafarabad, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpur and to conduct a first-hand review of the situation.

The intervention by NSA came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening. The meeting, according to the news agency ANI, lasted for almost three hours and was the third such within a span of 24 hours.

Parts of north-east Delhi, including Jafrabad, Maujpur and Babarpur have been in the centre of clashes between two groups — one supporting the amended citizenship law and another protesting against its introduction.

Keeping the widespread reports of violence in consideration, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday deferred the Class 10 and 12 papers to be held on Wednesday at 86 centres in north-east Delhi, where 13 people have died in violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

tags
top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news