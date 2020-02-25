In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 02:06 IST

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik visited the office of North-east DCP Ved Prakash Surya in Seelampur for a meeting late on Tuesday night. Around midnight, Doval left for riot-hit areas to review the situation, according to officials who asked not to be named.

Doval, accompanied by Patnaik and other senior officials visited Maujpur, Jafarabad, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpur and to conduct a first-hand review of the situation.

Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur after reviewing security situation. pic.twitter.com/VuS7vm291O — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The intervention by NSA came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening. The meeting, according to the news agency ANI, lasted for almost three hours and was the third such within a span of 24 hours.

Parts of north-east Delhi, including Jafrabad, Maujpur and Babarpur have been in the centre of clashes between two groups — one supporting the amended citizenship law and another protesting against its introduction.

Keeping the widespread reports of violence in consideration, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday deferred the Class 10 and 12 papers to be held on Wednesday at 86 centres in north-east Delhi, where 13 people have died in violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.