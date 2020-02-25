Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:10 IST

In the light of violence north east Delhi has been witnessing for over 48 hours now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening. The meeting, according to the news agency ANI, lasted for almost three hours and was the third such within a span of 24 hours.

Newly appointed Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava was also present in the meeting, ANI reported.

Shah, earlier in the evening had cancelled his visit to Thiruvananthapuram scheduled for Wednesday. Even though MHA did not ascribe a reason behind the change in Shah’s schedule for the day, the decision to cancel the visit comes against the backdrop of the continuing violence in north-east Delhi that has killed 13 people so far.

Parts of north-east Delhi, including Jafabad, Maujpur and Baburpur have been in the centre of clashes between two groups — one supporting the amended citizenship law and another protesting against its introduction.

Keeping the widespread reports of violence in consideration, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday deferred the Class 10 and 12 papers to be held on Wednesday at 86 centres in north-east Delhi, where 13 people have died in violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.