e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours

Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening, making it the third such meet in a span of 24 hours.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening.(File photo: Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
         

In the light of violence north east Delhi has been witnessing for over 48 hours now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a third meeting with Delhi police and his ministry officials on late Tuesday evening. The meeting, according to the news agency ANI, lasted for almost three hours and was the third such within a span of 24 hours.

Newly appointed Special Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava was also present in the meeting, ANI reported.

Shah, earlier in the evening had cancelled his visit to Thiruvananthapuram scheduled for Wednesday. Even though MHA did not ascribe a reason behind the change in Shah’s schedule for the day, the decision to cancel the visit comes against the backdrop of the continuing violence in north-east Delhi that has killed 13 people so far.

Parts of north-east Delhi, including Jafabad, Maujpur and Baburpur have been in the centre of clashes between two groups — one supporting the amended citizenship law and another protesting against its introduction.

Keeping the widespread reports of violence in consideration, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday deferred the Class 10 and 12 papers to be held on Wednesday at 86 centres in north-east Delhi, where 13 people have died in violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

tags
top news
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Communal riot rages on in Capital; 13 dead
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
Amit Shah meets Delhi police, MHA officials; third meeting in 24 hours
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news