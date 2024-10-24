Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as 51st CJI, to take oath on November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be the 51st Chief Justice of India. He was today appointed as the new CJI. He will take the oath of office on November 11. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud shares a letter of recommendation naming Justice Sanjiv Khanna (L) as his successor.(PTI file photo)

The current Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will retire on November 10. Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made the announcement on X.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," he wrote.

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI. He will retire on May 13, 2025.

Earlier this month, CJI DY Chandrachud recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna's name as his successor. He is the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Also read: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI DY Chandrachud proposes senior Supreme Court judge as his successor

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?

Justice Sanjiv Khanna became an advocate in 1983. He practised at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex. Later, he practised in the High Court of Delhi and tribunals.

Justice Khanna also served as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and became the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2004.

He appeared as an Additional Public Prosecutor and an amicus curiae in criminal cases at the Delhi High Court. He became an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and a permanent judge in 2006.

On January 18, 2019, he was elevated to a Judge of the Supreme Court.