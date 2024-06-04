Edit Profile
    Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru LIVE updates

    June 4, 2024 8:14 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections result for Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru seats in Andhra Pradesh
    Summary

    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru seats Andhra Pradesh.

    Tirupati, May 13 (ANI): Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling booth, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati on Monday. (ANI Photo)
    Tirupati, May 13 (ANI): Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling booth, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati on Monday. (ANI Photo)

    Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analyses on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

    Elections were held to elect the 175 members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on May 13, 2024. Andhra Pradesh is set to go to polls in 1 phases to elect 25 members of Parliament from the state. YSRCP had won 22 seats, and TDP 3, in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

    The Lok Sabha race in Andhra Pradesh this year is witnessing a three-way contest among the ruling YSRC party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the NDA alliance. The BJP is known to have formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

    Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.

    Lok Sabha ConstituencyWinning/Leading CandidateWinning/Leading Party
    KakinadaResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    AmalapuramResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    RajahmundryResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    NarasapuramResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    EluruResult AwaitedResult Awaited

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:14 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: Counting begins for Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru seats

    June 4, 2024 12:14 AM IST

    Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru LIVE updates

    Counting to begin shortly.

