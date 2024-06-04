Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru LIVE updates

Tirupati, May 13 (ANI): Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling booth, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analyses on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

Elections were held to elect the 175 members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on May 13, 2024. Andhra Pradesh is set to go to polls in 1 phases to elect 25 members of Parliament from the state. YSRCP had won 22 seats, and TDP 3, in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The Lok Sabha race in Andhra Pradesh this year is witnessing a three-way contest among the ruling YSRC party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the NDA alliance. The BJP is known to have formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).