‘Kala Hiran’ not ready for release, yet to get CBFC cert: Producer to Delhi HC

The producer of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy told the Delhi high court on Thursday that the film was not ready for release even on an OTT platform as its content was yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Salman Khan has sought a stay on the release of ‘Kala Hiran’, with the producer telling Delhi HC that the film is yet to get CBFC certification.

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The submission was made by producer Amit Jani’s counsel before a bench of Justice Jyoti Singh while hearing a petition filed by actor Salman Khan seeking a stay on the film’s release.

Also Read: HC to order takedown of links to film ‘Kala Hiran’ teasers on Salman Khan’s plea

Salman’s suit, argued by senior advocate Ravi Prakash, said that the producer had repeatedly and publicly admitted that the film is based on him and the criminal proceedings arising from the blackbuck incident in October 1998, and that even the impugned promotional material unmistakably portrayed him through his name, likeness, mannerisms, distinctive personal attributes, iconic films and widely publicised events associated with him.

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{{^usCountry}} It added that staging a dramatised trial when he had been acquitted in three of the four cases arising from the incident and during the pendency of his appeals and special leave petitions before the Rajasthan high court and the Supreme Court infringed his fundamental right to a fair trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that staging a dramatised trial when he had been acquitted in three of the four cases arising from the incident and during the pendency of his appeals and special leave petitions before the Rajasthan high court and the Supreme Court infringed his fundamental right to a fair trial. {{/usCountry}}

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The suit further said that the teasers and promotional material expressly, as well as by innuendo, convey that he is guilty of offences that are still sub judice.

“By staging a dramatised trial, placing fictionalised testimony and purported forensic conclusions before a mass audience and proclaiming the guilt of a character unmistakably identifiable as the Plaintiff, the Defendants have brought about a trial by media in respect of sub judice proceedings, thereby infringing the Plaintiff’s fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and interfering with the administration of justice,” the suit said.

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It further alleged that the material falsely attributed him to several grave offences of which he had never been accused, including criminal intimidation of witnesses, subornation of perjury, corruption of medical experts, and exerting extraneous influence over the investigating machinery and judicial process. It also alleged that the material falsely linked him to the underworld and international terrorist organisations.

Such imputations, the suit said, have been calculated to expose him to hatred, contempt and ridicule, pose a grave threat to his personal safety, and cause serious and irreparable harm to his reputation.

The matter will next be heard on September 30.