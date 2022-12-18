Home / India News / Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra next week: Report

Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra next week: Report

Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:20 PM IST

An MNM spokesperson said that party workers, led by their leader, would also be taking part in the foot march in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan shake hands during a meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)
ByShubhangi Gupta

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by Congress' Rahul Gandhi, reported news agency PTI. The Makkal Needhi Maiam president reportedly said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi and would be joining the yatra on December 24, in Delhi.

An MNM spokesperson said that party workers, led by their leader, would also be taking part in the foot march in the national capital. "Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers," Murali Appas told PTI. The announcement came after a meeting of the party's administrative and executive committee and district secretaries chaired by Kamal Haasan on Sunday.

Also read | Counting milestones: A day in the life of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kamal Haasan will join the list of people participating in the Gandhi-led 3,570 km foot-march from all walks of life. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan was among the notable personalities who recently joined the yatra. A video from the march showed the former RBI governor walking alongside Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot during the party's outreach programme in Rajasthan.

The yatra is currently in its Rajasthan leg and has so far covered seven states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The foot march began from Kanyakumari on September 7, and is expected to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in February, 2023. Several politicians, film celebrities, activists, and former bureaucrats have participated so far.

The grand old party recently celebrated 100 days of the yatra. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was among the leaders who joined Gandhi. The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and finally, Jammu and Kashmir, said a PTI report.

(With PTI inputs)

bharat jodo yatra kamal haasan
